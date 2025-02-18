The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,294 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.