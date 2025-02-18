Robert Berry Acquires 3,028 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Berry bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,902.32 ($11,231.79).

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BARC stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 308.20 ($3.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,608,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,805,855. The company has a market capitalization of £44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.50. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 146.50 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 312.40 ($3.94).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BARC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.42) to GBX 360 ($4.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294 ($3.71).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BARC

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.