Robert Berry Acquires 3,028 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Berry bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,902.32 ($11,231.79).
Barclays Price Performance
Shares of BARC stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 308.20 ($3.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,608,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,805,855. The company has a market capitalization of £44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.50. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 146.50 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 312.40 ($3.94).
Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BARC
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.