Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.23% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 32,347 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 844.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

