Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 722.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 86.6% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Trimble by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

Trimble Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

