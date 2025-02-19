Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK) Director Acquires $58,425.00 in Stock

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) Director Andrew M. Varga bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,575. This represents a 950.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Heritage Distilling Price Performance
CASK opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67. Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($8.02) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Distilling
Heritage Distilling Company Profile
Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Distilling
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.