Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK) Director Acquires $58,425.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK) Director Andrew M. Varga bought 47,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,575. This represents a 950.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Heritage Distilling Price Performance

CASK opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.67. Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($8.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Distilling

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Distilling stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Heritage Distilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

