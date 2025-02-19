Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Glenn Pountney Buys 52,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,840.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Glenn Pountney bought 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Pountney bought 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,820.00.

Shares of CVE MRZ opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

