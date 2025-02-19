Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 1,440,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,118,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.35 ($0.12).

Empire Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £59.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company focused on the Pitfield Project in Western Australia, a globally significant titanium project contained within a giant, sediment-hosted, hydrothermal mineral system.

The Company’s strategy is to accelerate project development and value creation at Pitfield, with the objective of establishing a demonstration plant in 2025 ahead of full integrated commercialisation.

