Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Stock Price Down 51.4% – Here’s What Happened

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) was down 51.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.