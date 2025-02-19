Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,276,300 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 2,468,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,251.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HULCF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Hulic has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

