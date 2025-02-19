Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,276,300 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 2,468,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,251.9 days.
Hulic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HULCF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Hulic has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.
Hulic Company Profile
