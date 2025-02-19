UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.49% of UMH Properties worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 36.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 261.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UMH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 661.54%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

