Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. 17,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 27,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Artemis Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.