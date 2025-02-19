Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,964,000 after purchasing an additional 176,552 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $857.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $795.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $845.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $813.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.