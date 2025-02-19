iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

iQIYI Stock Down 9.1 %

IQ stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.03. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

