American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.02. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 5,898 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

