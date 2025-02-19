Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.48 and traded as high as $66.04. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 21,250 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%.

Insider Activity at Kewaunee Scientific

In related news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,368 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $82,189.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,030.32. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $227,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,500. The trade was a 40.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $729,430 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter worth $121,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

