Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $15.40. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 22,615 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Stories

