Best Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – February 18th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Globant, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. These stocks are typically companies that are either directly involved in blockchain technology, such as cryptocurrency mining or blockchain platform development, or are integrating blockchain into their existing business operations. Investors may be interested in blockchain stocks as a way to gain exposure to the growing blockchain industry and potentially benefit from the technology’s disruptive potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.78. 11,423,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,425,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. 29,252,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,290,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 4.77. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 22,120,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,894,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 4.23. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.36.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.49. 799,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $238.32.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 5,300,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99.

