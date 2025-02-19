Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.9% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,964,000 after purchasing an additional 176,552 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $857.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $796.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $813.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

