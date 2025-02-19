Promising Penny Stocks To Consider – February 18th

Scantech AI Systems, KWESST Micro Systems, and Allogene Therapeutics are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks refer to low-priced, speculative stocks typically trading for less than $5 per share in the stock market. These stocks are often issued by small companies with limited financial histories and lack of liquidity, making them high-risk investments prone to volatility and manipulation. Investors interested in penny stocks should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing, as the potential for significant gains is typically accompanied by considerable risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Scantech AI Systems (STAI)

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. is a leading provider of advanced artificial intelligence-based security screening solutions. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Scantech AI Systems stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 147,216,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,595. Scantech AI Systems has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

KWESST Micro Systems (KWE)

KWESST Micro Systems stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 286,732,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,292. KWESST Micro Systems has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 76,045,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,558. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $594.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

