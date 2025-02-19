Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 505 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $113.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.