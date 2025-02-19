Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after buying an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $573,306,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.66. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.