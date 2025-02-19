iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gimbal Financial

Gimbal Financial decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 7.2% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 666,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.