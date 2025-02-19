Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.96.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.