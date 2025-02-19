Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analog Devices updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.580-1.780 EPS.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADI opened at $220.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.65. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

