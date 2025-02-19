Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 59,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 43,193 shares.The stock last traded at $45.36 and had previously closed at $45.51.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000. Saiph Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

