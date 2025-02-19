bLong Financial LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.