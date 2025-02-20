Anpario (LON:ANP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.01), with a volume of 110170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.50 ($5.73).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.82) to GBX 500 ($6.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Anpario Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Anpario
In related news, insider Karen Prior sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.82), for a total value of £53,200 ($67,410.04). Insiders own 30.51% of the company’s stock.
Anpario Company Profile
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
