Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 27,489 shares.The stock last traded at $34.53 and had previously closed at $34.57.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $564.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,728,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,080 shares during the period.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.