Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

