Ilika (LON:IKA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.62), with a volume of 1288668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.58).

Ilika Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ilika had a negative net margin of 631.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

