Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.54 and last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 59382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

