BlueScope Steel Limited Announces Dividend of $0.95 (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9534 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY traded up $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.62. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

