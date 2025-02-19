BlueScope Steel Limited Announces Dividend of $0.95 (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9534 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY traded up $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.62. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66.
About BlueScope Steel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlueScope Steel
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Stock Average Calculator
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.