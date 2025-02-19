Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.5 million-$287.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. The stock had a trading volume of 404,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,021. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $185.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.97.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.