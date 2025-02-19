Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of DFGP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 110,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,427. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
