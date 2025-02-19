Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of DFGP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 110,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,427. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

