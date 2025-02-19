Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.23 and last traded at $108.17. Approximately 15,726,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,547,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average is $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $484.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

