Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) Issues Earnings Results

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Renovaro Stock Up 5.6 %
RENB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 673,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,723. Renovaro has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63.
About Renovaro
