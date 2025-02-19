Comparing Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) & Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virios Therapeutics N/A -130.33% -115.00% Q BioMed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Virios Therapeutics and Q BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virios Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Virios Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 51.06%. Given Virios Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virios Therapeutics is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and Q BioMed”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virios Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.30 million ($0.27) -22.70 Q BioMed $280,000.00 0.16 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Q BioMed has higher revenue and earnings than Virios Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Q BioMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Q BioMed beats Virios Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It also develops IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Innovative Med Concepts, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride Sr-89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, that is used for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B, a novel chemotherapeutic for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutic drugs to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

