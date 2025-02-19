Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 16,424 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

