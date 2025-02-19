Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.73. 1,082,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,747. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $139.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

