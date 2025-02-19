Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $501.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.03.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

