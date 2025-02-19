Head to Head Survey: Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) vs. The Competition

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Green Thumb Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries’ rivals have a beta of -24.36, indicating that their average stock price is 2,536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion $36.27 million 25.19 Green Thumb Industries Competitors $1.19 billion -$6.22 million 13.23

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Green Thumb Industries’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Green Thumb Industries Competitors -100.93% -2,555.93% -15.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Green Thumb Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Green Thumb Industries Competitors 308 251 603 34 2.30

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 36.75%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

