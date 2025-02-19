Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for AMAT

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $9.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.47. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.38.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $172.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.12. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $158.96 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 592.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.58%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

