Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 478,001 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 123,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.