Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

