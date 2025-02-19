iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $33,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

USMV stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

