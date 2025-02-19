Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

