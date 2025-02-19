Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 300,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.