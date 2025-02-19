MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CXH stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
