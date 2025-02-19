MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXH stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.