Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2964 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

