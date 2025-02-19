Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
Clipper Realty stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.24. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.12.
Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 687.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 131,913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 757.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,211 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 71,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 63,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
