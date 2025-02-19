Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Clipper Realty stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.24. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -131.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 687.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 131,913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 757.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,211 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 71,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 63,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

